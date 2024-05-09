United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.84 Per Share

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for United Parcel Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $8.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.57. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $8.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UPS. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $147.77 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.