Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Lowered by Wedbush

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nintendo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion.

NTDOY stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

