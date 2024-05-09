Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) CEO Buys $19,955.70 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.90 per share, with a total value of $19,955.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,818.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Octavio Marquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Octavio Marquez bought 1,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $41.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBD. Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

