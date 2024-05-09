PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) VP Sells $16,769.00 in Stock

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) VP Sebastian Dori sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $16,769.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,162 shares in the company, valued at $826,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $42.66 on Thursday. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PHINIA

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 816.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHIN

About PHINIA

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.