PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) VP Sells $16,769.00 in Stock

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) VP Sebastian Dori sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $16,769.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,162 shares in the company, valued at $826,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PHINIA Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $42.66 on Thursday. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83.
PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PHINIA
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHIN
About PHINIA
PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.
See Also
