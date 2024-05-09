BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Acquires $13,921.38 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $13,921.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,066.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $10.55 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $178.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

