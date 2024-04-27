Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $167.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Illumina alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Illumina by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.