Fiserv, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of FI stock opened at $155.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day moving average of $137.74. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

