Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $112.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXPD. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.13.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after buying an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after acquiring an additional 115,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,275,000 after buying an additional 159,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,923,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,524,000 after acquiring an additional 96,787 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.