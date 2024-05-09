Wienerberger AG to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1231 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Wienerberger Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.93.
Wienerberger Company Profile
