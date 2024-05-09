Wienerberger AG to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1231 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Wienerberger Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

