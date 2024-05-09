Quantum (QUA) Price Up 0% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and $14.58 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,179.05 or 0.99963258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013100 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007919 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.