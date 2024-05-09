Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFX. National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.38.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$6.60 on Thursday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$5.44 and a 52-week high of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$818.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.11%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

