Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after buying an additional 991,277 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,636,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.11 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $114.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average of $102.84.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.