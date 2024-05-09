Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,111 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,534,969,000 after buying an additional 1,525,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,200,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,378,000 after acquiring an additional 481,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,862,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $784,715,000 after acquiring an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,330 shares of company stock worth $5,682,434 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of BSX stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

