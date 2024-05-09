Lincoln National Corp Has $1.12 Million Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

