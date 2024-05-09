Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $211,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $118.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.70 and its 200 day moving average is $118.34. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 474.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

