David Wills Acquires 100,000 Shares of Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO) Stock

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO – Get Free Report) insider David Wills purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.82 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$181,500.00 ($118,627.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Cobram Estate Olives

Cobram Estate Olives Limited operates as a food and agribusiness company with olive farming and milling operations in Australia and the United States. Its olive farming assets include various olive trees of freehold farmland in Australia and long-term leased and freehold properties in California. The company also owns olive tree nursery, olive mills, olive oil bottling and storage facilities, and olives laboratory.

