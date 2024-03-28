David Wills Acquires 100,000 Shares of Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO) Stock

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO – Get Free Report) insider David Wills purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.82 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$181,500.00 ($118,627.45).
Cobram Estate Olives Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
About Cobram Estate Olives
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cobram Estate Olives
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
Receive News & Ratings for Cobram Estate Olives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobram Estate Olives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.