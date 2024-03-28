SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $73.34 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

