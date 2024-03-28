Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Declines By 56.1%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the February 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance

Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

