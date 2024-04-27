Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $334.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.69.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

NYSE AON opened at $285.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.14.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

