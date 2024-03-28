SKYX Platforms (SKYX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 1st.

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of SKYX Platforms stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. SKYX Platforms has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $129.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -2,719.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

