Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 1.7%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.68. Approximately 11,224,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 41,217,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $298.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

