Texas Instruments’ (TXN) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

