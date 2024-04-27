Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target at C$81.38

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$82.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on BBD.B shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of BBD.B opened at C$63.79 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$39.87 and a 12 month high of C$68.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.61. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
