Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$91.50 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.60.

Linamar Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of TSE:LNR traded up C$5.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$70.88. The company had a trading volume of 220,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,197. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.50. Linamar has a one year low of C$56.78 and a one year high of C$78.89.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.40 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linamar will post 10.0864553 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Linamar

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell sold 2,022 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total value of C$139,881.96. 35.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

