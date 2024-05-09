Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target Cut to C$1.10 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNE. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of PNE stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,564. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.84 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.49. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.94 and a twelve month high of C$1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,402.50. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

