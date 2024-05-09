Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Raised to C$97.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.60.

Linamar Price Performance

TSE:LNR traded up C$5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 220,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,197. Linamar has a one year low of C$56.78 and a one year high of C$78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Linamar will post 10.0864553 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linamar

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell bought 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.93 per share, with a total value of C$40,978.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,978.98. Insiders own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

