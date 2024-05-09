Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Raised to C$8.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.71.

FSZ traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 192,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,828. The firm has a market cap of C$617.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.65.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$210.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.10 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 0.9706704 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiera Capital news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total value of C$485,432.64. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

