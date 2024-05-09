Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$38.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.90.

Shares of TSE MFC traded up C$1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.95. 3,245,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,107,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.05.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.24 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.6797312 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$337,231.44. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

