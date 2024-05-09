Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$88.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.81.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

About Boardwalk REIT

BEI.UN traded up C$0.42 on Thursday, reaching C$73.17. The company had a trading volume of 63,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,583. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$59.02 and a 1 year high of C$80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$71.40.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

