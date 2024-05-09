Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Trading Up 7.2%

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.88 and last traded at C$10.78. Approximately 141,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 482,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDO. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.5598886 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

