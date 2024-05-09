Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) were down 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.87 and last traded at C$7.09. Approximately 537,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 650,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.73.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$405.46 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.3689129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

