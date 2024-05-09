Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Up 4.1%

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$30.00 and last traded at C$29.93. 150,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 454,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QBR.B shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.94.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.67.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

