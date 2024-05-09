Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Shares Down 9.1%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 229,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 146,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sable Resources Trading Down 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 40.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Sable Resources Company Profile

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

