LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.
LifeMD Price Performance
LFMDP opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $22.98.
LifeMD Company Profile
