Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) Director Acquires C$10,508.00 in Stock

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) Director Zafer Alam Qureshi acquired 14,200 shares of Banxa stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,508.00.
Banxa Price Performance
Shares of BNXA stock opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64. Banxa Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Banxa from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Banxa Company Profile
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banxa
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.