Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) Director Acquires C$10,508.00 in Stock

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) Director Zafer Alam Qureshi acquired 14,200 shares of Banxa stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,508.00.

Banxa Price Performance

Shares of BNXA stock opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64. Banxa Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.21.

Get Banxa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Banxa from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Banxa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.