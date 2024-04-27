Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Energous from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WATT
Energous Trading Up 0.7 %
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,077.47% and a negative return on equity of 126.05%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energous will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Energous
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energous
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.