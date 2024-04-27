Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 460 ($5.68) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($5.93) to GBX 580 ($7.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.34) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 476 ($5.88) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 483.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 460.54. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 379.80 ($4.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 504.68 ($6.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is presently 5,227.27%.

In other news, insider Mark Collis bought 8,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £39,823.52 ($49,189.13). In other Vesuvius news, insider Patrick André sold 66,184 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($5.98), for a total transaction of £320,330.56 ($395,665.22). Also, insider Mark Collis purchased 8,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 484 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £39,823.52 ($49,189.13). 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

