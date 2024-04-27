StockNews.com Upgrades WW International (NASDAQ:WW) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.01.

WW stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. WW International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Equities analysts predict that WW International will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of WW International by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,267 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

