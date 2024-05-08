Smart Block Chain City Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $158,359.60 and $52,300.56 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000475 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Smart Block Chain City Profile
Smart Block Chain City launched on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
