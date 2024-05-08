Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02 to $0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 million to $1.02 billion from $980 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $987.87 million. Thoughtworks also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.01) to $0.01 EPS.
Thoughtworks Stock Up 1.7 %
TWKS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 867,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,761. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $991.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.97.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
