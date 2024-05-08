Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $434,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,316 shares of company stock worth $7,796,128 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.03. 3,118,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,662,943. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $184.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.09. The company has a market cap of $200.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.