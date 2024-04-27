Synectics’ (SNX) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Synectics Stock Performance

LON:SNX opened at GBX 190 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £33.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,461.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.22. Synectics has a 12-month low of GBX 92.40 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.47).

Get Synectics alerts:

Synectics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Synectics’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Synectics’s payout ratio is 2,307.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synectics Company Profile

In other Synectics news, insider Andrew Lockwood purchased 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £15,066.66 ($18,610.00). 57.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.