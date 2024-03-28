Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1562 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
Smiths Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.
Smiths Group Company Profile
