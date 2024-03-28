Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1562 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Smiths Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.