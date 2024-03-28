Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Rises By 194.7%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 194.7% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Down 1.8 %

EGIEY stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business had revenue of $547.31 million for the quarter.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.