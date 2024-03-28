Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 765.5% from the February 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $1,645,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $8,233,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $2,539,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $1,863,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

Ares Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

