IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $130.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.96.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

