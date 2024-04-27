Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 0%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $162.67 and last traded at $163.49. 2,726,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,373,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $307.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average of $151.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

