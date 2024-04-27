Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and CGI (NYSE:GIB) Head to Head Survey

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) and CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and CGI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.49 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A CGI $10.60 billion 2.26 $1.21 billion $5.13 20.11

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79% CGI 11.34% 20.65% 10.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and CGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CGI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and CGI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CGI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CGI beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About CGI

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company operates in Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, Poland, Baltics, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Western and Southern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.