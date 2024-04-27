Financial Contrast: Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) & Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) and Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Ero Copper has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health and Happiness (H&H) International has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 3 1 0 2.25 Health and Happiness (H&H) International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ero Copper and Health and Happiness (H&H) International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ero Copper currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.39%. Given Ero Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Health and Happiness (H&H) International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ero Copper and Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $427.48 million 4.96 $92.80 million $0.98 21.04 Health and Happiness (H&H) International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ero Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Health and Happiness (H&H) International.

Profitability

This table compares Ero Copper and Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 21.71% 13.16% 6.44% Health and Happiness (H&H) International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ero Copper beats Health and Happiness (H&H) International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

(Get Free Report)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care, adult nutrition and care, and pet nutrition and care products in China, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers milk formulas for infants, children and expectant, and nursing mothers; probiotic and nutrition supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, gummies, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers; and vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements, and skin care and sports nutrition products for adults; dried baby food and baby care products; and complete pet food products, and multicondition pet supplements. In addition, the company is involved in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and processing of meat, fruit, vegetable powder, candy, special nutritional food, and nutritional products; marketing and distribution of organic baby food; and wholesale, retail, import, and export of nutritional food and personal care products for infants. Further, it engages in the trading and sale of vitamins, health supplements, skin care and sports nutrition products for adults, pet food, and nutritional supplements for pets; online sale and provision of software and information technology; and packaging services, as well as research, development, procurement and sale of vitamins, health supplements, skin care and sports nutrition products for adults. It provides its products under the Healthy Times, Biostime Changsha, Farmland, Swisse, Aurelia, Zesty Paws, Solid Gold, Dodie, and Good Gout brand names. The company was formerly known as Biostime International Holdings Limited and changed its name to Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited in June 2017. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Biostime Pharmaceuticals (China) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.