Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue updated its FY24 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.
Kenvue Price Performance
Shares of Kenvue stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,264,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,981,445. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Kenvue Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Kenvue
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.
